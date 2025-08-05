Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

No change for 2026 NCAA basketball tournaments, expansion talks aimed at 2027

The NCAA announced it will not expand the 2026 men's and women's basketball tournament field, keeping it at 68 teams, while hinting at potential future changes.
NCAA Logo
Keith Srakocic/AP
The NCAA logo is displayed at center court at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh.
NCAA Logo
Posted

The NCAA announced that it will not expand the field for the 2026 men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments, keeping the number of teams invited to the Big Dance at 68.

Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president, hinted that the tournament could expand in future years.

"The committees will continue conversations on whether to recommend expanding to 72 or 76 teams in advance of the 2027 championships," he said.

An expanded field could help generate more television revenue, as universities in the NCAA are now permitted to pay players directly under new rules.

RELATED STORY | NCAA changes transgender sports participation policy following Trump executive order

The current 68-team format has been in place for the men's tournament since 2011 and for the women's tournament since 2022. Under current rules, four opening-round games are played. Two of the games involve the four lowest-ranked conference champions, while the other two games feature four of the last non-conference champions to earn what are described as "at-large" bids.

Aside from additional revenue, one argument for expanding the field is that the number of teams in Division I men's and women's basketball has grown in recent decades. There are now more than 360 universities that field Division I men's and women's basketball teams.

However, changes to the field could disrupt how the NCAA places teams into brackets. An estimated $3.1 billion was wagered on the 2025 men's and women's basketball tournaments.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer