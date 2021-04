LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All tickets are sold out for this weekend's NHRA 4-wide nationals.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is operating at half capacity for the event that kicks off tomorrow and lasts through Sunday.

It feature four wide drag racing of 11,000 horsepower dragsters.

And Good Morning Las Vegas will be there live for a look at all the preparations.

It all starts tomorrow at 5 a.m.