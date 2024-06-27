NHL prospects participate in Las Vegas hockey clinic to help local youth players

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some big time hockey players let out their inner kid on Wednesday.

The top NHL prospects participated in a hockey clinic at City National Arena with some of the youth Vegas Golden Knights players.

One of them was the projected number one overall pick Macklin Celebrini, who said he always enjoys being a role model.

"I just know how I felt when I was a kid looking up at players that were aspiring to be NHL players," Celebrini said. "I know how I would have wanted them to treat me if I were them. I feel like giving back and doing that for the kids is pretty cool."

Former VGK defenseman Deryk Engelland was also at the Veterans Memorial Community Center for a separate ball hockey clinic. Just like Celebrini, he said he felt like a kid again.

"It kind of brings you back," Engelland said. "If it doesn't start here, it starts on the ice and vice versa. It can start out here and get that love of the game and transfer over onto the ice."

All that's left now is the draft.

Celebrini said he's excited about walking to the stage on draft night, likely as the newest member of the San Jose Sharks.

Engelland said being a sixth round pick himself, the players are about to have a memory that will last a lifetime.

"It's a dream come true. It's what you work so hard for," Engelland said. "It's the next step in your career. There's a lot of work ahead of you after the draft, but it's the one check that you get to check off and a dream come true."

"I feel like if you're going to be really special," Celebrini said. "From everything that I've heard about it, they said it's going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity. It's very unique just not being an arena and being at a special venue."

​The NHL draft prospects will be hearing their names called with the draft set for Friday at at the Sphere.

