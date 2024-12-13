NFR's Exceptional Rodeo lets Las Vegas kids with disabilities be cowboys for a day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is the rodeo capital of the world this week for the National Finals Rodeo. But it's not only grown-ups who are enjoying the country festivities.

The NFR held its 41st-annual Exceptional Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday morning, inviting local children with disabilities to enjoy Western activities with pro cowboys.

“This is an example of how pro rodeo can share passion and heart of what we do with children of special needs," Exceptional Rodeo organizer Adam Daurio said. "Not just for that first-time experience when they come, but for the kids that have done this before, the consistency of coming back year after year, seeing their same rodeo cowboy heroes, it’s important for everybody.”

Alongside NFR bull-riders, bull-fighters, and a rodeo clown, around 30 kids hit the famous dirt for an hour of fun. Activities included horse petting, mechanical horse riding, roping, a bucking bull machine, and more.

“They live lives that we can never comprehend," NFR bull rider TJ Gray said. "Them being able to come out for an hour and pretend to be cowboys and smile I think it’s something that means a lot to them. It’s something we should give our time and effort to maybe just get a smile on the kids’ faces and maybe make them feel a little more special for the day.”

“Everybody’s got struggles , but you come out and here see kids that truly enjoy it," NFR rodeo clown John Harrison said. "They don’t get out much. They come out here and get in the dirt, they’re smiling, do something they would never get to do. Even other city kids don’t get to do, much less these kids. So to come out here, try to get on a horse, pet a horse, to pretend they’re riding a bucking bull, to see them have smiles on their faces, it’s awesome.”

Unlike your usual rodeo, everybody won. Every kid walked away from the event with a trophy, a stuffed animal horse, and some good memories.

“We’re a big rodeo family, and my daughter watches the rodeo with her older sister all the time," said Michelle Agasi, a mother of one of the kids at Exceptional Rodeo. "To be a participant in the rodeo is super exciting for her.”

“The professionals are very genuine and great people," Agasi added. 'It makes me feel so happy to see all of them coming out and wanting to be a part of this with our kids."

The 10 days of rodeo action continues through Saturday's NFR World Series at the Thomas & Mack Center.