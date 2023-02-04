NFL Pro bowlers give back to Las Vegas Community at the Boys and Girls Club

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NFL Pro Bowl Games are bringing the best football players to Las Vegas to showcase their skills, talent and the league. Part of that is giving back to the host city's community — and players say that's just as important as the game itself, if not more.

Several Pro Bowlers helped out at the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada while also giving the kids a chance to meet them.

Melissa Pardi with the NFL says the league always tries to give back to the host city of their events, and the players don't hesitate to lend a hand.

"The Players volunteer their time to be here, and you know, some of them were in this position when they were younger," Pardi said. "They were these kids out here. It's not just that they're doing philanthropy. They're actually having fun out here with these kids. They see themselves in these kids."

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith says as athletes, leading by example is one of the biggest responsibilities they take on as role models.

"It's the most important thing," Smith said. "We got to set the example for our youth, and these kids, they're watching everything that we do. So we got to continue to reach back and give back and allow them to see us so that they can grow up and be better than us one day."

