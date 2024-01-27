NFL fans in Vegas look ahead to Sunday's conference championships

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many in the Las Vegas Valley will be watching Sunday's NFL conference championships which will decide what teams descend on the Strip to play in Super Bowl LVIII.

The AFC championship is set for 12 p.m. as Lamar Jackson and the 1-seed Baltimore Ravens host Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFC championship will kick off at 3:30 p.m. when Christian McCaffrey and the 1-seed San Francisco 49ers host Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions.

Channel 13 sports reporters Nick Walters and Johnny Resendiz preview the games and hear from NFL fans at Westgate Casino's sportsbook.

In the team's first conference title game appearance since 1991, the Lions look for their first Super Bowl berth in franchise history. Meanwhile, the 7.5-point favorite 49ers have made the NFC championship in each of their last seven postseason trips.

As for the AFC title game, Patrick Mahomes will try to lead the Chiefs to their fourth Super Bowl since 2020 while trying to trounce the 3.5-point favorite Ravens and their vaunted defense. Baltimore will try to appear in "The Big Game" for the first time since 2013.

The winners of the NFC and AFC conference championship games will punch their ticket to the first Super Bowl ever played in Las Vegas.