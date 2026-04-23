NFL Draft rundown: Watch Channel 13's post-draft special coverage

Saturday

On the third and final day of the NFL Draft, the Raiders have chosen 6 rookies.

WATCH | Who's joining the Raiders on Day 3?

Who's joining the Raiders on Day 3?

Here's who we can expect to see at Allegiant Stadium soon from Saturday's draft results:



Round 7, Pick 229: Brandon Cleveland

Round 6, Pick 195: Malik Benson

Round 5, Pick 175: Hezekiah Masses

Round 5, Pick 150: Dalton Johnson

Round 4, Pick 122: Mike Washington Jr.

Round 4, Pick 101: Jermod McCoy

WATCH | Raiders fans react to NFL Draft

Raiders fans react to NFL Draft

Friday

The picks so far

The Raiders address a position of need with their second-round pick, taking Treydan Stukes, a safety, out of the University of Arizona.

Stukes has quick acceleration and the speed to make up for missteps on routes down the field, or to cut off angles for ball carriers. He's also disruptive at the line of scrimmage and is skilled at timing up blitzes.

Stukes has the ability to play the nickel or a safety role for the Silver and Black. Either way, he is a long-term answer for the team in the defensive backfield.

WATCH | Teyo Johnson on the Raiders draft picks

Teyo Johnson on the Raiders draft picks

The Raiders addressed the defensive side of the ball with the third overall pick in the third round, taking edge rusher Keyron Crawford out of Auburn.

The 6-foot-4, 253-pound defensive lineman gets a quick jump off the snap and uses active hands to break free from offensive linemen.

Crawford became a starter in his senior year and earned third-team All-SEC honors with the Tigers.

Thanks to a trade with the Texans, the Raiders acquired a second third-round pick. The team selecting Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III.

Zuhn was a four-year starter with the Aggies and earned first-team all-SEC honors in his senior season. Zuhn was also honored with the conference's Jacobs Blocking Trophy for the best blocker.

Zuhn was primarily a tackle in college but did play snaps at center in 2025. The Raiders announcing Zuhn as a guard with the team signing all-pro center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency this offseason.

Players with Vegas ties

Liberty High School alum Germie Bernard was selected by the Steelers with the 47th overall pick in the second round.

Bernard made a name for himself at Alabama where he caught 114 passes for 1,656 yards and 9 touchdowns.

While at Liberty, Bernard caught 53 passes for 956 yards and 12 scores as a senior. That season helped land him a spot with Michigan State.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver then transferred to Washington where he was apart of a Huskies team that competed for a national championship against Michigan.

Bishop Gorman alum Zachariah Branch was selected 79th overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Draft.

Branch rose to national prominence with Gorman, ranked as the sixth-best prospect in his graduating class by ESPN.

The Las Vegas native played with USA for two years before transferring to Georgia for his junior year where he was named second-team all-SEC.

Officially a Raider

Fernando Mendoza is in Vegas — and today, we saw the newest member of the Silver and Black right here at Raiders HQ as he spoke to media as an official member of the franchise.

“I’m officially a Raider. I’m excited to be humble and hungry and get to work,” Mendoza said. He was joined by Raiders general manager John Spytek and coach Klint Kubiak.

WATCH | Fernando Mendoza's first appearance as a Raider

Watch Fernando Mendoza’s first appearance as a Raider

Klint Kubiak also shared his thoughts on Mendoza’s addition to the team.

“His skillset fits with any offense in professional football,” Kubiak said, “The number one thing I love about Fernando is his leadership, the way that he relates to his teammates, and his ability to win… he’s very accurate, but at the end of the day, he’s a bright, intelligent leader.”

“It’s a huge responsibility, but it’s also a huge honor,” Mendoza said. “I’m stoked and ready to prove it.”

WATCH | NFL fans react to Fernando Mendoza joining the franchise

NFL fans react to Fernando Mendoza joining the franchise

Channel 13 had the opportunity to ask Mendoza about the importance of family ahead of his journey with the Raiders.

“It means a lot. Family is everything, and it’s the model of the Raiders,” Mendoza said. “There’s a lot of emotions, especially as a young kid wanting to play in the NFL… with the support of my family, new teammates and coaches, I’m looking forward to doing that.”

He also shared his passion for fighting multiple sclerosis through The Mendoza Family Fund, built out of support for his mother and others with MS.

Mendoza gave a shoutout to legendary Hispanic members of the franchise, touching on the importance of their presence to him as a Cuban-American. “Being Hispanic is everything to me,” he said, “I believe culture is the one thing that sets a person and their identity.

Thursday

The Las Vegas Raiders make history with the first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, making the move the organization has been building toward all off-season:

Fernando Mendoza to the Silver and Black.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek says Mendoza made it easy for the team to realize he was the right man at the right time.

WATCH | Raiders host post-Draft press conference

Raiders host post-Draft press conference

Mendoza is a 6-foot-5 quarterback with a lethal combination of accuracy, determination, and toughness. He rose to prominence after being labeled a two-star recruit out of high school. Following two seasons at Cal, Mendoza transferred to Indiana, where he led the Hoosiers to their first-ever national championship.

The jury is still out as to whether Mendoza will play in week 1 this season, but he has the look of a true franchise quarterback that can lead the Raiders back to prominence for the first time in decades.

Also this off-season, the Raiders brought in veteran NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins as a possible bridge and mentor for Mendoza. And if one veteran quarterback wasn't enough, Mendoza will also have the opportunity to be mentored by the greatest of all time, Tom Brady.

Tonight, the NFL Draft continues through 8 p.m. on Channel 13.

Let's hear it for the Fan of the Year 🏴‍☠️

The players aren't the only ones whose dreams are coming true at the NFL Draft. Barbara Estrada is the Raiders' International Fan of the Year, and to celebrate, she'll play a role in this year's draft.

Alex Eschelman caught up with Estrada about what it means for her to represent the Silver and Black:

Raiders' Fan of the Year will play a role in the 2026 NFL Draft

KTNV Channel 13 is your home for the three-day NFL Draft frenzy and the Las Vegas Raiders' highly anticipated first-round pick.

Wednesday

We are just one day away from the Las Vegas Raiders drafting first overall in this year's NFL Draft.

Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Eschelman has boots on the ground for the three-day football frenzy in Pittsburgh, where loyal fans from the Black Hole are fired up about what could be one of the most important drafts in team history.

Black Hole hype in Pittsburgh ahead of Raiders' Round 1 pick

The Raiders are expected to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick on Thursday night.

He would join a new coach, a number of new faces in free agency and will lead a new direction for the franchise.

The NFL Draft starts at 5 p.m. Thursday on ABC and Channel 13. Channel 13's sports team will help break down the highlights with special coverage after the draft. Here's when to watch:

