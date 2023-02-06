NFC stars show out vs AFC in 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The top NFL stars were in action in Las Vegas for the first ever, Pro Bowl Games.

In the end, it was Eli who beat Payton as the NFC finished this one with the win.

BUSINESS BOOST: Pro Bowl week brings boon to businesses around Allegiant Stadium

The first of three flag football game was full of highlights. The NFC gets on the board with a touchdown from George Kittle, who slipped through the defense.

A few minutes later, Geno Smith throws a beautiful ball to Ceedee Lamb for the touchdown. Lamb scores another right at the end of the first game. NFC wins the first game 33-26.

Next was the gridiron gauntlet skills challenge. NFC wins that skills challenges and the overall score is tied up at 12.

Tik Tok star Keith Lee out here at the Pro Bowl Games serving food at the concession stands at Allegiant 👀 pic.twitter.com/NZ1vDAxGPq — Johnny Resendiz (@JohnnyResendiz5) February 5, 2023

On the second flag game, the blue team didn't waste any time.

Green Bay Packer, Jaire Alexander picks off Trevor Lawrence and takes it to the house.But wait, there's more INTs.

It's Trevon Diggs picking off his brother Stefon Diggs. NFC would score on the drive, but will go on to lose this second game 18-13.

We take a break from flag football for the best catch skills challenge.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown with the highlight reel catch. NFC finishes with a win there, but they are still down 21-15 overall

We go to the last game, and it's St. Brown again with the touchdown. A few minutes later, George Kittle scores again. That ends up being the game winner as the NFC win 35-33.

Several of the NFC pro bowlers say it was lots of fun and even though the logo on their helmets are different - this league is still a brotherhood.

MORE: NFL infuses Pro Bowl with points system, flag football

"We all compete. We all got a reason to play this game. We all have a why. That's to take care of our family and each other," Lamb said. "So just being out here with the guys and having the same mutual respect for each other and the same goal, it's only right for us to bond."

"I think it was great," said San Francisco 49ers Running-back, Christian McCaffrey. "I think it was fun. I don't make those decisions on how to do anything, so to me it's whatever they have me do. It's just an honor to be here. "

"Thats one of the most unique parts of the week that we all look forward to - is being able to see players we competed against all season and have for years," Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins said.