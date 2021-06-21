New Las Vegas lacrosse team will be owned by Wayne Gretzky, others

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Lacrosse League today announced the city of Las Vegas has been awarded an expansion franchise and will become the NLL’s 15th team, beginning play in the Fall of 2022.

The new franchise will be co-owned by Wayne Gretzky, Dustin Johnson, Steve Nash, and Joe Tsai. Mark Fine has been named the Las Vegas team’s Chief Executive Officer.

The team will play at MGM Resorts International’s Michelob ULTRA Arena – located inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino – beginning in the 2022-23 season. The arena is also home to the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and has hosted high-profile events including various Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events, the Latin GRAMMYs, the NHL Awards, the Latin Billboard Awards, the International Swimming League’s World Finals, and the Miss USA pageant.

