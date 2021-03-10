Nevada bill would bar offensive school mascots, place names

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are considering legislation that would require schools to get rid of racially discriminatory logos and mascots and require officials to push for the renaming of mountains, trails or any other geographic points with racially offensive names.

The bill, which had its first hearing on Tuesday, comes in the wake of a national reckoning over race that has led to school and professional sports teams dropping their mascots and activists and officials pushing to rename streets, peaks and other places that glorify the Confederacy or make offensive references to Native Americans.