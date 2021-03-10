Menu

Nevada bill would bar offensive school mascots, place names

Isaac Brekken/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2012, file photo, UNLV's mascot "Hey Reb!" attends an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State in Las Vegas. Nevada lawmakers are considering legislation that would require schools to get rid of racially discriminatory logos and mascots and require officials to push for the renaming of mountains, trails or any other geographic points with racially offensive names. The bill, which is scheduled to have its first hearing Tuesday, March 9, 2021, comes in the wake of a national reckoning over race that's led to school and professional sports teams dropping their mascots. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)
Posted at 9:35 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 00:35:42-05

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are considering legislation that would require schools to get rid of racially discriminatory logos and mascots and require officials to push for the renaming of mountains, trails or any other geographic points with racially offensive names.

The bill, which had its first hearing on Tuesday, comes in the wake of a national reckoning over race that has led to school and professional sports teams dropping their mascots and activists and officials pushing to rename streets, peaks and other places that glorify the Confederacy or make offensive references to Native Americans.

