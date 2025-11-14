Netflix ‘Last Chance U’ coach John Beam wounded in Oakland campus shooting

John Beam, the coach featured in the fifth season of the Netflix series Last Chance U, was reportedly shot Thursday on the campus of Laney College in Oakland.

ESPN reported that Beam was taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition was not immediately known.

Tuesday’s shooting marked the second time this week that someone was shot on a school campus in Oakland.

“The last two days have been incredibly heavy for our city,” Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said in a statement. “My thoughts are with Coach John Beam and his loved ones. We are praying for him. Coach Beam is a giant in Oakland — a mentor, an educator and a lifeline for thousands of young people. For over 40 years, he has shaped leaders on and off the field, and our community is shaken alongside his family.”

Last Chance U is a documentary series that focuses on athletes “with difficult pasts” who try to revive their athletic and academic careers by attending a junior college. The fifth season followed Laney College’s 2019 football team.

Several players from that season transferred from Laney to Division I schools, including Rejzohn Wright, who now plays in the NFL.

Beam has been Laney’s head football coach since 2012. He also serves as the school’s athletic director.