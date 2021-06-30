Watch
Sports

Actions

NCAA clears athletes for compensation as state laws kick in

items.[0].image.alt
Darron Cummings/AP
FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo, the NCAA headquarters is shown in Indianapolis. More than a dozen national associations in various sports – hockey, soccer, tennis, golf, swimming and gymnastics, among them – have signed a memo outlining “significant concerns” about effects of allowing athletes to profit for use of their names, images and likenesses (NIL). (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
NCAA-Athlete Compensation
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 18:29:27-04

DALLAS (AP) — The NCAA has cleared the way for athletes to profit off their name just as legislation is set to become law in several states that would allow for such compensation.

The expected approval from the NCAA Board of Directors came a few days after a recommendation from the Division I Council to allow athletes in every state to pursue compensation for their name, image, and likeness without jeopardizing their college eligibility.

The NCAA wants to have federal laws or its own rules regarding the issue known as NIL but was forced to seek a temporary solution.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH