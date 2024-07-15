Watch Now
NBA Summer League Event Director Albert Hall is proud of 20 years in Las Vegas

Posted at 5:42 PM, Jul 14, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2024 NBA Summer League marks the 20th anniversary of the event coming to Las Vegas.

"Seeing a lot of familiar faces you don't see all year, that's really my favorite part," event director Albert Hall said. "We've created quite a family vibe over the years."

Hall has been an integral part of putting together the summer league since it started in Vegas in 2004 and he's proud of its progression, from featuring just six teams in its first year to now all 30.

"We started small and now this is seen around the world and we have pretty much every league in the world represented," Hall said.

The 10-day event runs through July 22.

