NBA set to vote on expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle, ESPN reports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas might see an NBA team by the end of the decade.
That's according to reporting from ESPN on Monday morning.
The NBA will hold a vote at the Board of Governors meeting March 24-25 to explore adding expansion teams exclusively in Las Vegas and Seattle.
Just in: The NBA will hold a vote at the Board of Governors meetings March 24-25 to explore adding expansion teams exclusively in Las Vegas and Seattle, with the two franchises targeted for the 2028-29 season, sources tell ESPN. There is momentum for stakeholders to approve… pic.twitter.com/H6AYVdhh7S— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2026
The two franchises are targeting a start in the 2028 - 2029 season.
The first vote would reportedly allow the league to explore purchase processes for Las Vegas and Seattle.
There will then be a potential final vote later in the year to finalize transactions to 32 teams.
In both voting rounds, 23 of 30 governors must vote in favor.
This is a developing story.
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