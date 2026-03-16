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NBA set to vote on expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle, ESPN reports

NBA Camps Open Basketball
Mark J. Terrill/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
NBA Camps Open Basketball
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas might see an NBA team by the end of the decade.

That's according to reporting from ESPN on Monday morning.

The NBA will hold a vote at the Board of Governors meeting March 24-25 to explore adding expansion teams exclusively in Las Vegas and Seattle.

The two franchises are targeting a start in the 2028 - 2029 season.

The first vote would reportedly allow the league to explore purchase processes for Las Vegas and Seattle.

There will then be a potential final vote later in the year to finalize transactions to 32 teams.

In both voting rounds, 23 of 30 governors must vote in favor.

This is a developing story.

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Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist