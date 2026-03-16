NBA set to vote on expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle, ESPN reports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas might see an NBA team by the end of the decade.

That's according to reporting from ESPN on Monday morning.

The NBA will hold a vote at the Board of Governors meeting March 24-25 to explore adding expansion teams exclusively in Las Vegas and Seattle.

Just in: The NBA will hold a vote at the Board of Governors meetings March 24-25 to explore adding expansion teams exclusively in Las Vegas and Seattle, with the two franchises targeted for the 2028-29 season, sources tell ESPN. There is momentum for stakeholders to approve… pic.twitter.com/H6AYVdhh7S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2026

The two franchises are targeting a start in the 2028 - 2029 season.

The first vote would reportedly allow the league to explore purchase processes for Las Vegas and Seattle.

There will then be a potential final vote later in the year to finalize transactions to 32 teams.

In both voting rounds, 23 of 30 governors must vote in favor.

This is a developing story.