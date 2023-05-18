NBA Con, a new fan event, to be added to Summer League in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA is adding a fan event to Summer League.

The league unveiled plans Thursday for a three-day event called NBA Con, which will run from July 7-9 in Las Vegas and coincide with the opening days of the league’s summer session there.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet and interact with current and past players, with the list of commitments for this year including presumed No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, fellow top draft prospect Scoot Henderson, Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and current NBA players Mike Conley, Tyrese Haliburton, CJ McCollum and Trae Young.

NBA Con, the league said, will be “a celebration of the best of hoops culture” and include interactive experiences, a chance to mingle with players, conversations featuring NBA personalities, the opportunity to play in open runs with other fans, fashion and footwear exhibits and live musical performances.

Wembanyama and Henderson are among the players who are expected to play in Summer League, which starts July 7. They’ll be drafted on June 22, with Wembanyama likely to go No. 1 to San Antonio and Henderson expected to be picked either No. 2 by Charlotte or No. 3 by Portland.