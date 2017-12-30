Navy-UFC partnership offers fans unique opportunity before UFC 219

Today, fans will pack T-Mobile Arena to watch UFC 219 and the incredible fights on the card, but in Toshiba Plaza fans will have the opportunity to test their own athleticism thanks to the UFC and Navy's "Forged by the Sea" partnership.

If you ever wondered if you have what it takes to be a Navy SEAL, head down to Toshiba Plaza between 12 and 7 p.m. and try your hand at one of the many activities.

“This a unique opportunity to highlight the service of Navy sailors and to showcase the Navy on an occasion where strength and excellence is being celebrated,” says Captain David W. Bouve, National Director of Navy Marketing and Advertising at Navy Recruiting Command. “Las Vegas is a special town; we’re excited to be able to participate in one of the city’s great events and to give folks a chance to see what the Navy is all about.”

The Navy’s Virtual Reality Rescue Mission will allow you to pilot a high-speed assault craft to extract Navy SEALs from enemy territory and bring these sailors home.



Navy Special Ops team members will also offer a Pull-Up Challenge with participants competing for the high score, displayed on a digital leader board for spectators to see.



The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team will offer demonstrations on EOD robotics technology and bomb suits, the same technology worn by EOD technicians to ensure the secure disposal of both conventional and unconventional explosives.

If you're a fan with a ticket to UFC 219, you will have the opportunity to try on the 75 lb. body armor designed to withstand blast pressure and fragments and meet with experienced members of this elite community.

As a fan, you will be hard-pressed to find a better way to warm up for an evening of great fights. Make sure you attend the event early and see all that the Navy has to offer.