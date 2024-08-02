LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A high school football program is usually fortunate to have one heavily recruited prospect on its roster.

At Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, there are three highly-ranked offensive linemen in the same position group. The rising seniors make up a stacked line headlined by a trio of behemoths.

The defending MaxPreps national champions and three-time defending 5A state champions have the top four 2025 college prospects in Nevada. Three are offensive linemen who have each committed to Power Four schools since late June.

Seuseu "SJ" Alofaituli, Douglas Utu, and Alai Kalaniuvalu are each ranked as top-9 projected interior offensive linemen, #2, #4, and #9 respectively. Each of Polynesian descent, Alofaitulu and Utu moved to Las Vegas from Hawaii as middle schoolers while Kalaniuvalu moved in from Utah ahead of his sophomore season.

Nationally coveted offensive line prospects make up terrifying trio at Bishop Gorman

Alofaitulu has started at guard for the Gaels since his freshman season. Utu has started at tackle since his freshman season while Kalaniuvalu has switched from center to tackle for his senior season.

"The play doesn't start without the line," Douglas told Channel 13's Nick Walters at fall camp. "I love these guys. We talk trash to each other. We goof around a lot. But when it's game time we're very locked in."

"Football is a game where you can go out there and violence is legal," SJ said. "We're all very aggressive. You got to play like your hair's on fire. Different mentality when you're out there."

"It's been a great adjustment for me just to be able to come and compete and practice with the best every day," Alai said. "And become a better person as well."

Gorman is no stranger to producing elite college football recruits. Three former Gaels were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, including 9th overall pick Rome Odunze. Former Gorman star offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley was drafted with the 6th overall pick in 2016.

“I try my best to make sure all these guys on the offensive line here knew what the standard is and how to play offensive line at Bishop Gorman."

"They're a real humble group," Bishop Gorman head football coach Brent Browner said. "They're not going to talk a lot. But they'll play really, really physical. As they go through the game and they get that physicality going, they kind of wear on you."

The three playing together for the last three years has led to a special bond being formed on and off the field.

"We pretty much go through hell every week and I think that's what bonded us together a lot," Douglas said. "Seeing us work for each other and not for ourselves.”

"It's a blessing to be able to play alongside these guys," Alai said. "We're all close and we can talk about anything."

Gorman will go for a four-peat when the team kicks off their season on August 16. Alofaituli and Utu will have the ability to have a 4-for-4 clean sweep of state championships in their high school career. All three will help lead the Gaels' effort to repeat as national champions.

"We have a target on our back especially this year coming back as national champions," Alai said. "We just push ourselves and push each other every single day to be the best players we can all be."