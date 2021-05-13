National Hockey League releases first round scenarios for 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The National Hockey League has released the first round schedule scenarios for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs based on the outcome of tonight’s Los Angeles Kings-Colorado Avalanche game.

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round will begin May 15 with Game 1 between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals at 7:15 p.m. ET (NBC, SN, CBC, TVAS). All times listed are ET and subject to change.

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

If Colorado loses to Los Angeles, the Knights will get the first seed and play St. Louis on May 17.

If Colorado wins, the Knights will be the 2nd seed. That means they will play the Minnesota Wild on May 16.

If the Golden Knights are the 1-seed:

May 17 -- St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m.

May 19 -- St. Louis at Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, time TBD

*Tuesday, May 25 -- St. Louis at Vegas, time TBD

*Thursday, May 27 -- Vegas at St. Louis, time TBD

*Saturday, May 29 -- St. Louis at Vegas, time TBD

If the Golden Knights are the 2-seed:

May 16 -- Minnesota at Vegas, noon

May 18 -- Minnesota at Vegas, 7 p.m.

May 20 -- Vegas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

May 22 -- Vegas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

*May 24 -- Minnesota at Vegas, time TBD

*May 26 -- Vegas at Minnesota, time TBD

*May 28 -- Minnesota at Vegas, time TBD

Starting times and national broadcast information for games listed TBD will be announced when available.

