NASCAR fans arrive to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for race weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Despite the wind, thousands of race fans will make their way to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for NASCAR weekend.

One of the valley's most historic sporting events is back and die-hard fans are expected to fill the 80,000-seat speedway for the races.

All three of the NASCAR national series will be taking place at the speedway and fans say they've been marking this on their calendars for a while.

"We love NASCAR," NASCAR fan Laura Coven said. "This is a great track. We've been here several times. It's just really fun."

While this is a race weekend that locals have enjoyed for decades, some tourists decided to ditch the casinos for the speedway.

Fans like Jeff Pace from Salt Lake City says he's loved NASCAR since he was a kid and hasn't missed a race in the last 26 years.

"Everybody comes down. We have a lot of fun," Pace said. "We do a lot of camping, cooking ... It's fun stuff."

Last year, we saw a thrilling overtime finish where William Byron crossed the finish line first. This go round, Kyle Larson is the betting favorite. But as we all know, its hard to predict a NASCAR race. Every fan is hoping their favorite driver wins.

"I'm a Ford fan," Pace said. "I like Austin Cindric, but I like all the Fords."

There will be races here all weekend, with the Pennzoil 400 as the main event on Sunday.