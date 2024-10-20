NASCAR driver and Las Vegas native Riley Herbst has full circle moment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While there are 38 NASCAR drivers competing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series, Riley Herbst is the lone Las Vegas native.

“I remember being a fan sitting on motor home hill on the back straightaway here at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and wanting to be out there one day," Herbst said.

That day has come as Herbst got his first career win in this race a year ago.

“It was so exciting," Herbst said. "To get that first win here with all my friends and family here, my cousins, my uncles, my aunts, it was awesome, it was a really cool family experience and I love coming back home.”

Locals love it when Herbst is back home too.

“The whole Herbst family has been in racing for so long in every aspect of sports, it’s nice to see him out here competing," Henderson local Douglas Hollingshead said.

"Las Vegas is actually bringing a lot of athletes to the table, we’ve got some baseball guys, some NBA players, and NASCAR for sure, we’ve been a racing community for a long time.”

The Las Vegas community is something that keeps Herbst going.

“It’s shaped me tremendously," Herbst said. "Just growing up in Summerlin born and raised, I’m still very, very local I come back during the winters so it’s cool to have Las Vegas still in my heart and carry it around the country.”

Herbst finished 7th in this year's Xfinity Series. Kyle Busch and Noah Gragson complete the trio of Vegas natives competing this weekend as the two will take the track on Sunday to race in NASCAR's Cup Series.