Because they are make-believe, mock drafts tend to go wild. Lots of projected trades.

Runs on specific positions.

A surprise pick or two.

For this year's selection process there is an obvious trend — one that should stun nobody.

It's all about the quarterbacks, with potentially the first four spots being occupied by passers.

That will begin with Trevor Lawrence of Clemson going to Jacksonville, which earned the top overall choice by going 1-15 last season.