Minor League Baseball awards Las Vegas Aviators with best non-gameday event for 'Enchant Christmas'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators turned the Las Vegas Ballpark into a winter wonderland last fall as one of four locations in the country to host Enchant Christmas.

This joins the Nationals Park, Tropicana Field and the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

“The Aviators are grateful to be a recipient of a Golden Bobblehead Award as non-gameday activations at Las Vegas Ballpark are a priority for our very talented special events team,” said Aviators general manager, Chuck Johnson. “Our staff sacrificed a lot of family time to make this event so incredible and showcase the versatility of our ballpark for the community.”

Billed as the "largest lighted holiday maze," the event drew 267,000 people to the ballpark over 38 event nights from Black Friday through New Year’s Day, creating an emotional and memorable holiday moment for thousands of families to enjoy together. The extended event in the ballpark created revenues that far exceeded the team’s annual holiday party business, and its popularity helped create an opportunity for additional MiLB teams to host similar events in their facilities this fall and winter.