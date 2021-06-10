MGM Resorts to host USA Basketball Men’s and Women’s National Team training camps

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — USA Basketball and MGM Resorts International has announced an expanded, multi-year partnership, tipping off this July in Las Vegas.

As part of the partnership, MGM Resorts will be the Official Training Camp Home of the USA Basketball Men’s and Women’s National Teams, as well as an Official Integrated Resorts Partner of USA Basketball and an Official USA Basketball Exhibition Tour Partner.

As the new Training Camp Home of the USA Basketball Men’s and Women’s National Teams, MGM Resorts, in partnership with USA Basketball, will host four additional countries in Las Vegas, creating a must-see international basketball competition prior to the teams’ departure for Tokyo.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch seven USA Basketball Men’s and Women’s National Team exhibition games July 10-18, as both teams take on top international opponents in preparation for this summer’s historic competition.

The lineup includes a rare opportunity to see both the USA Men’s and Women’s National Teams play live on the same days, July 16 and 18, as well as opportunities to see three additional matchups between the other foreign national teams. Each of the five days of exhibition games will be doubleheaders. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. PDT, and ticket information is available online at axs.com.

After opening camp on July 6, the USA Men’s National Team will tip off a five-game exhibition series against Nigeria on July 10 (5 p.m. PDT); followed by Australia on July 12 (5 p.m. PDT); Argentina on July 13 (3 p.m. PDT); Australia for a second time on July 16 (3 p.m. PDT); and Spain on July 18 (6 p.m. PDT).

The USA Women’s National Team members will arrive from their respective WNBA teams at the start of the Olympic Break and are scheduled to face Australia on July 16 (11:30 a.m. PDT), immediately preceding the USA Men’s National Team vs. Australia game, and then will take on Nigeria on July 18 (2:30 p.m. PDT), immediately preceding the USA Men’s National Team vs. Spain game.

Foreign teams also will play each other in Las Vegas, including the men’s side Argentina vs. Australia on July 10 (8:30 p.m. PDT), Argentina vs. Nigeria on July 12 (1:30 p.m. PDT) and Australia vs. Nigeria on July 13 (6:30 p.m. PDT).

The rosters for training camps are to be announced, but they will be comprised of members of the USA Men’s and USA Women’s National Teams.

The USA men are led by head coach Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs) with assistant coaches Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Lloyd Pierce and Jay Wright (Villanova University), with Jerry Colangelo as the USA Men’s National Team managing director.

The USA women are guided by head mentor Dawn Staley (South Carolina) and assistant coaches Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx) and Jennifer Rizzotti (Connecticut Sun president).

