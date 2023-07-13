Mexico beats Jamaica 3-0 at Allegiant Stadium for CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A trip to the Gold Cup Final was at stake and Mexico, the de facto home team, was the one who didn't waste any time.

Just two minutes into the game, Jesus Gallardo finds Henry Martin in the middle of the box and it is 1-0.

Luis Chavez then scores a golazo off a free kick, just like how he did at the World Cup, and it's 2-0 Mexico.

El Tri would be in control for the rest of the half. Then, in the second half, Roberto "Piojo" Alvarado seals it in the 93rd minute and that would be it.

Mexico win 3-0 and advance to the Gold Cup Final once again where they will meet Panama for all the marbles.

After the game players said this was as good of a performance as they've had all tournament long.

"It could be, even though all the games have had some difficulty," Mexico Midfielder Diego Lainez said. "Every game is different, but I definitely think so."

The Gold Cup Final is set for Sunday at 4:30pm

That game will be in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.