Megan Rapinoe leaves her final Women's World Cup with pride after a long career

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Megan Rapinoe wanted a different finish for her final Women's World Cup.

Even with the disappointing conclusion, she was grateful for her wildly successful run with the U.S. national team. Rapinoe's World Cup career ended in the Round of 16, when the United States lost to Sweden on penalties after a scoreless draw.

The outspoken 38-year-old announced last month that this would be her last international tournament.

She teared up as she spoke to reporters after the match. She missed her penalty, as did teammates Kelley O'Hara and Sophia Smith.