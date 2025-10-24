Meet October's Academic Athlete of the Month, volleyball and flag football captain Avery Meservey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Centennial High School is home to some of the valley's top student-athletes. However, one senior is taking that title to a whole new level.
She's a captain on the court, a leader in the classroom, and a role model for her community. Meet October's Academic Athlete of the Month — Avery Meservey.
When you talk about balance, she has it mastered. She juggles AP classes, volleyball, and flag football — all while maintaining straight A's.
WATCH Avery receive her Academic Athlete of the Month honors from West Coast Trial Lawyers:
Her English teacher says she embodies exactly what an academic athlete should be.
"Avery is a remarkable student. I’ve had the privilege of having her for two years in my dual enrollment English class," teacher Leslie Brown said. "Every time I come watch her play, she just stands out.”
But it's more than talent that sets her apart.
Avery's drive comes from within — pushing herself in the classroom long after practice ends.
“People don’t see the nights I’m up till three in the morning studying for tests," Avery explained. "I try to hang out too. So my nights can be pretty late sometimes.”
Her hard work has her on track to graduate as valedictorian while leading her team as captain.
And her leadership style? All about lifting others up.
“I try to be the leader who’s supportive and motivating. I never wanna bring negative energy," she said. "I always try to make people feel better about themselves.”
That compassion runs deep, rooted in her family and her brother, Kyle, who has autism.
“He’s made me really accepting of everyone and taught me to understand people’s difficulties. It’s taught me to treat others well.”
Avery's mom, Julie, says it's Avery's heart and humility that truly set her apart.
“I think that’s helped change who she is. Her kindness is what makes me the most proud.”
Academic Athlete of the Month is sponsored by West Coast Trial Lawyers.
-
NCAA will allow college athletes to bet on professional sports starting Nov. 1The NCAA has approved a rule change that will allow athletes and athletic department staff members to bet on professional sports.
Heat guard Rozier, Blazers coach Billups arrested in FBI gambling probesMultiple current and former NBA players and coaches were charged in an illegal gambling scheme that involved multiple organized crime families.
A's broadcaster helps deliver school supplies, discusses A's launch in 2028The Oakland Athletics partnered with the Public Education Foundation and Clark County School District's Book Bus to bring essential classroom supplies to Iverson Elementary School students.
Professional bull riders get ready to kick up dust in their 'Super Bowl'Since the Professional Bull Riders team championship came to Las Vegas four years ago, it's grown from eight teams to 10.