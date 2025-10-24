Meet October's Academic Athlete of the Month, volleyball and flag football captain Avery Meservey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Centennial High School is home to some of the valley's top student-athletes. However, one senior is taking that title to a whole new level.

She's a captain on the court, a leader in the classroom, and a role model for her community. Meet October's Academic Athlete of the Month — Avery Meservey.

When you talk about balance, she has it mastered. She juggles AP classes, volleyball, and flag football — all while maintaining straight A's.

WATCH Avery receive her Academic Athlete of the Month honors from West Coast Trial Lawyers:

Her English teacher says she embodies exactly what an academic athlete should be.

"Avery is a remarkable student. I’ve had the privilege of having her for two years in my dual enrollment English class," teacher Leslie Brown said. "Every time I come watch her play, she just stands out.”

But it's more than talent that sets her apart.

Avery's drive comes from within — pushing herself in the classroom long after practice ends.

“People don’t see the nights I’m up till three in the morning studying for tests," Avery explained. "I try to hang out too. So my nights can be pretty late sometimes.”

Her hard work has her on track to graduate as valedictorian while leading her team as captain.

And her leadership style? All about lifting others up.

“I try to be the leader who’s supportive and motivating. I never wanna bring negative energy," she said. "I always try to make people feel better about themselves.”

That compassion runs deep, rooted in her family and her brother, Kyle, who has autism.

“He’s made me really accepting of everyone and taught me to understand people’s difficulties. It’s taught me to treat others well.”

Avery's mom, Julie, says it's Avery's heart and humility that truly set her apart.

“I think that’s helped change who she is. Her kindness is what makes me the most proud.”

Academic Athlete of the Month is sponsored by West Coast Trial Lawyers.