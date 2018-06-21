Mayor Goodman honors bet, wears Capitals jersey

KTNV Staff
7:30 PM, Jun 20, 2018

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman made good on her promise with the mayor of Washington, D.C.

Goodman wore a Capitals jersey, honoring a bet she made during the Stanley Cup Final.

Other members of the City Council wore their Vegas Golden Knights jerseys.

