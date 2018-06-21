Fair
Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman made good on her promise with the mayor of Washington, D.C.
Goodman wore a Capitals jersey, honoring a bet she made during the Stanley Cup Final.
Other members of the City Council wore their Vegas Golden Knights jerseys.
Since @mayoroflasvegas had to wear a @Capitals jersey to #lvcouncil today, MPT Tarkanian, CW @VoteFiore & CM @CedricCrear wanted to make sure our @GoldenKnights were represented too! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/zuadn5Tmow— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) June 20, 2018
Goodmans & @CityOfLasVegas always pay off our bets. Congratulations to @MayorBowser & @Capitals on winning the #stanleycup! Well deserved! Now I know how @Mayor_Bowman felt! We love our @GoldenKnights and look forward to next season. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/3pUq87kwHE— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) June 20, 2018
