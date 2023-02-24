March Madness 2023: Everything you need to know

(AP) — The men's college basketball season is racing toward NCAA Tournament time.

Conference tournaments will begin the first week of March, capped by Selection Sunday on Sunday, March 12.

Sweet 16 weekend will see games in New York City, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Louisville, Kentucky. The Final Four is in Houston. The semifinals are on April 1, with the championship game on April 3.

The women's college basketball season is racing toward NCAA Tournament time.

Sweet 16 weekend brings a twist this year for the women's teams: There will be two regional sites instead of four: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle will each host eight teams.

The Final Four is in Dallas on March 31 and the championship game is two days later on April 2.