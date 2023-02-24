Watch Now
Sports

Actions

March Madness 2023: Everything you need to know

Basketball generic
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Elaine Thompson/AP
Washington's Nate Pryor tosses the ball before taking a free throw late in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Basketball generic
Posted at 10:26 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 01:26:52-05

(AP) — The men's college basketball season is racing toward NCAA Tournament time.

Conference tournaments will begin the first week of March, capped by Selection Sunday on Sunday, March 12.

Sweet 16 weekend will see games in New York City, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Louisville, Kentucky. The Final Four is in Houston. The semifinals are on April 1, with the championship game on April 3.

The women's college basketball season is racing toward NCAA Tournament time.

Sweet 16 weekend brings a twist this year for the women's teams: There will be two regional sites instead of four: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle will each host eight teams.

The Final Four is in Dallas on March 31 and the championship game is two days later on April 2.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH