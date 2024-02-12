Looking back on a historic, nail-biting first Super Bowl in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are you not entertained? In the first Super Bowl set in Las Vegas and the second Big Game to ever go into overtime, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in the final seconds.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes connected with receiver Mecole Hardman before time expired in overtime for the game-winning score. The win marks the Chiefs' third Super Bowl title over the past five seasons, making them the first NFL team in 19 years to take back-to-back championships.

"I can't even explain what was going through my mind," Mahomes told media after the game.

"Extreme joy, didn't even know where to go. So excited and so proud of the team and so proud of the guys. We battled to the very end. That was a microcosm of our season. I said it and everybody was able to come together to get the win."

"What a great experience," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "I appreciate our guys for the great job they did. Our players and coaches, defensively our guys came out and played their hearts out like they did all year."