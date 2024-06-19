Locals lead College of Southern Nevada women's basketball team to success

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In just three years of existence, the College of Southern Nevada women's basketball program has made historic strides.

"It was the first time we've ever made the Scenic West playoffs organically. We started the year 17-0. We were ranked nationally and we finished the year with a 25-5 record," head coach Dan Savage said.

It was not an easy task for the team as CSN is the only school in Region 1 of the National Junior College Athletic Association that requires their rosters to be built on at least 80% local student-athletes. However, while some schools find recruiting from all over the world to be a competitive advantage, the Coyotes say they embrace their Las Vegans.

"We really want to be a community team," Savage said. "It just means we have to work a little harder and we have to be a little more disciplined here in the offseason."

As the team takes on this upcoming offseason, they look to continue relying on their locals to writing the history books.

"They just have that dawg in them," forward Adrienne Puletasi said. "We come from, I don't want to say nothing cause we did have something, but we just developed it."

The 2024-2025 season tips off in October.