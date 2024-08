HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — The All City youth breaking league hosted a live Olympic breaking watch party at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson on Saturday.

After watching the Olympians, 30 youth dancers busted out their own moves in the first National Youth Breaking Association tournament of the school year.

The NYBA has three more competitions and for more information on how to get involved in the Las Vegas breaking scene go to btrbreakin.com.