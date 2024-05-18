Locals Bryce Hampton and Malik Hausman lead Vegas Knight Hawks to historic season

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Before defensive backs Bryce Hampton and Malik Hausman were playing for the Indoor Football League's Vegas Knight Hawks, the Las Vegas natives were playing tackle football together in elementary school.

"Bryce was one of my first friends," Hausman said. "I used to play against him and he said, bro come play with us, they got a new team it was called the Bishop Gorman Gators, so it's crazy how it's full circle now at the professional level and I tried to get him on this team."

As the two are back in their home state after playing college football, Hausman encouraged Hampton to join the Knight Hawks for this season.

"I was actually working at Feature at the Wynn," Hampton said. "I called Malik on my break and he said I'm going to go play for the indoor football team, and I said send me Coach Mike's number."

From that phone call on, Hampton and Hausman have not only reconnected on the football field but have also lead the Vegas Knight Hawks to a 7-0 record, with Hampton leading the IFL in picks with five.

"Anytime I can have more local guys on the team that can make an impact and help us win, that's what we're here for," Vegas Knight Hawks Head Coach Mike Davis said.

Though Hampton and Hausman are playing in the pros now, their initial passion for the game that they developed together years ago remains the same.

"It's brought that back and just being together is a pretty good thing," Hampton said.

"It's a blessing it makes me feel like I'm supposed to be here," Hausman said. "When Bryce and I played on the little league team, we never lost a game. I've never lost a game on this team so I like to say I've never lost a game on a Vegas team."

The Vegas Knight Hawks look to advance to 8-0 on Saturday in Tucson, Arizona as they take on the Sugar Skulls at 6 p.m.