Local youth baseball team set to represent Las Vegas in Little League Regional

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local youth baseball team called the Summerlin South Little League Juniors All Stars will be representing Las Vegas and Nevada in the Western Regional Junior Little League Tournament.

If the team goes on to win that tournament in Bend, Oregon, they would punch a ticket to the Little League World Series.

They've already won the Juniors State Championship so this team knows how to win.

Their coach, Eric Dahlberg, said he's proud of how hard this team works and the players said they are beyond excited to show everyone what they're made of.

"We told them from the get go, if you guys do this right and you go out and have fun and play hard, this will be a summer and experience you'll never forget and I really think they're getting that right now," Dahlberg said.

"We have a great group of guys and we're all hard-working," Summerlin South Little League Juniors player Chase Hutton said. "We mess around a lot but we still get the work done and we're just focused on the goal."

Their next trip is expensive so if you would like to help the team out, you can learn more here.