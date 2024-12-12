Local vendors bring Las Vegas flare to Cowboy Christmas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Around 400 vendors pack the Las Vegas Convention Center every year for Cowboy Christmas, but less than 20 are local businesses. However, they are longtime staples with stories that impact nearly 400,000 people who attend the annual event.

“Sadly, we had a son who had brain cancer, and he passed 13 years ago," the owner of Las Vegas, Sharmon Snodgrass, said. "I felt like this was coming from him. He wanted me to find some happiness and some joy in my life and nothing brings a smile better than Sharmark here at Cowboy Christmas.”

Snodgrass has set up a booth at the convention for 25 years, while owner of Happy Jewelry, Sonya Lee Pacheco, has been apart of the event for 29 years selling her custom jewelry all of which is made from recycled material.

“Vegas is the most exciting city in the world. We have everything to offer," Pacheco said. "We have one of the greatest venues of the year; approximately half my business is from repeat locals. The locals know this as a big venue now, and they support it."

Cowboy Christmas runs through December 14th at the Thomas & Mack Center.