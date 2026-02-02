Local go-kart drivers compete for Nevada State Championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Locals go-kart drivers took the racetrack on Sunday at K1 Speed for the Nevada State Championship.

“I’m really excited," one local junior driver said. "It means a lot to me especially all of my friends who helped me do this.”

The top three qualifiers from the junior, teen and adult divisions competed, however, all of them had already won in some way.

Despite the results of the state championship, the drivers are going to the national championship in Temecula in March.

“It brings everyone together so it’s not necessarily about the individual person; it’s also the families supporting them," one local parent said. "So when you have people supporting the kids, they see that and they know they have a team behind them.”

The teams compete in 12 grand prix's annually.