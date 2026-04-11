Local flag football stars represent on United States national teams

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local college flag football stars are representing Las Vegas on the world stage for their sport.

I caught up with three players and one coach who are taking their talents from Nevada State to USA Training Camp.

Local flag football stars represent on U.S. national teams

Flag Football Q&A

Alex Eschelman: "I'm going to start with the ladies. You are three of 24 who have made the roster to advance to the U.S. national team training camp. How does that feel?"

Brooklin Hill, Nevada State Wideout: "It's great, knowing that I am going to represent my country and also showing that Las Vegas is where the talent is.

Rudy Fernandez, U.S. Men's National Team Assistant Coach: "I'm proud of these three. Vegas has the best flag football in the country."

Alex: "Why?"

Rudy: "The athletes we have in Vegas are incredible. We have great coaching in Vegas [at] the high school level."

Alex: You are three of over 3,000 that you beat out in order to make this roster. When you made the roster, what was your reaction?"

Kaylie Phillips, Nevada State Quarterback: "I wasn't in shock because I feel like I played really well at trials and I feel like I showed up, showed what I could do, but I was just like so excited and so grateful for the opportunity."

Alex: "What are you looking most forward to when looking at these upcoming couple of training camps prior to, hopefully, for all of you, advancing to compete in the world championships later this year in Germany?"

Akemi Higa, Nevada State Women's Flag Football Commit: "Honestly, it's just the level of competition. You know, it's fun playing a sport that you love, but it's also fun seeing how big the sport is growing."

Alex: "Brooklin, why do you think Las Vegas is a hotbed for flag football, especially for women's flag football?"

Brooklin: "Two of the past national players, they are still active rosters as well. But just like last year, they are from Vegas and a lot of the college world involves Vegas girls."

Alex: "Coach, where do you think the ceiling is for this sport moving forward?"

Rudy: "I think the potential is it will be in every major college around the country, and I think right after that we'll start a professional league where athletes like them [Brooklin, Akemi and Kaylie] will get an opportunity to play professional women's flag."