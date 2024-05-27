Local baseball prospects showcase their skills at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday, some of the best baseball players Southern Nevada has to offer participated in the inaugural Regional High School Prospects Game.

The game was organized by former Major League Baseball players who are also Vegas natives, and they're hoping this event will help local talent reach the next level.

Players like Palo Verde's Brady Dallimore, the grandson of longtime UNLV baseball coach Fred Dallimore, say being around pros is truly invaluable as a young player.

"Just to be around these guys and learn from them and like what they've been through...they've been where we want to go, so it's truly a blessing to learn and absorb from them," Dallimore said.

This prospects game was organized by The Baseball Lab, a local training facility founded by Donn Roach, a former MLB pitcher and Bishop Gorman standout.

Roach says Las Vegas has all the makings of a flourishing baseball town, and he hopes this annual event will help these players achieve their ultimate goal of going pro, just like he did.

"There is a rich history of baseball in Las Vegas of very good players," Roach said.