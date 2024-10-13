LIVE BLOG: Las Vegas Raiders host Pittsburgh Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) at Allegiant Stadium In Week 6 of the NFL season.

The Steelers were able to score on the opening drive with a 52 yard field goal from Chris Boswell.

The Raiders would have a response on their opening drive. Alexander Mattison would get his fourth touchdown of the year with a 3-yard touchdown run to make It 7-3 late In the first quarter

In the second quarter, the Steelers found their way In the Raiders' end, but had to settle for another field goal to make It a 7-6 game.

Right before halftime, running back Dylan Laube fumbled the ball deep In the Raider's own end.

The Steelers would take advantage and would score off a Justin Fields scramble Into the endzone. A failed 2-point conversion would only give the Steelers a 12-7 lead.

In the third quater, the Steelers blocked AJ Cole's punt attempt deep In the Raiders end. After being penalized for an Illegal forward pass, the Raiders would settle for a field goal to make It 15-7.