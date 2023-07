LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Busch has a plan for his young son to replace him eventually in a NASCAR ride.

The 38-year-old Busch and wife Samantha are parents to 8-year-old Brexton. Brexton already has started driving in dirt races and in other racing disciplines across the country.

Busch wants to share a NASCAR Truck Series ride once Brexton turns 16.

When Brexton turns 18, Busch would let his son have the full-time ride and he would retire from NASCAR.