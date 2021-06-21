Lights FC will attempt to set world record at soccer match this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an effort to set the unofficial “world record” for largest water balloon fight at a soccer match, Lights FC is inviting all fans onto the field at halftime to participate in the fun during its next home match on June 25 against San Diego Loyal SC.

It’s simple to participate: just come down to the field at halftime and the water balloons will be provided free of charge. All children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Lights FC will provide thousands of pre-filled water balloons available for fans entering the field at halftime. The “fight” will last a minimum of two minutes in an attempt to qualify for the potential “world record” which was previously set by Lights FC in 2019.

“Scoring goals and setting world records. Just another day for Lights FC!,” said Lights FC Owner & C.E.O. Brett Lashbrook. “Water never hurt anyone, the fans are gonna enjoy it and our field could use it!”