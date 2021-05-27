Lights FC announces new match day initiatives

In addition to last week’s announcement of “Terrible’s $10 Tickets (with $5 kids tickets!) all summer long, the Las Vegas Lights FC have now also announced multiple new match day fan experiences that include some of the most unique in professional sports.

The list of experiences can be found below:

Toyota Row

Taking UNLV Basketball’s famed “Gucci Row” concept to new heights, all fans driving to the match in a Toyota vehicle (who have pre-registered) will be allowed to drive their car onto the pitch and park on the sidelines. (Yes, on the sidelines!) These fans can watch from inside their cars or sit on top of their cars, but it will be the best parking spot in sports history! Individual match spots will be sold for $50 per parking spot (plus the cost of match tickets) and Season Ticket Members will receive it for half-price all season long.

All-You-Can-Drink Estrella Jalisco V.I.P. Indoor + Outdoor Terrace Match Tickets for Only $50

The V.I.P.Indoor Club (previously known as the “Club Restaurant) and the upper deck patio area at Cashman Field above the sideline seats will be converted into an indoor/outdoor all-you-can-drink Estrella Jalisco area. Featuring some fantastic views of the pitch, this indoor open seating area (excluding all front row tables which will be sold exclusively on a season-long basis) and the outdoor standing room only area is available for only $50/match (includes match ticket). Estrella Jalisco beer will be served at no cost throughout both the V.I.P Indoor Club & outdoor terrace (provided it may not be taken to other areas of the stadium such as the stadium seating bowl, field side, etc.).

On-Field Standing Room Only Behind Both Goals

Every fan in attendance is welcome to come watch the action up close & personal in a first-come, first-served standing room only areas behind both goals. These areas will also be positioned next to the following two new on-field food & beverage options to further increase the fan experience.

Twisted Tea “Par-TEA” Zone

Located in front of Sections 1-3, this area will feature a range of food each match and beverage service, including Twisted Tea featuring all natural iced tea mixed with alcohol for a perfect fit on a hot summer night.

Estrella Jalisco Field Side Golazo Garden

In front of the General Admission Section behind the goal, this area will feature drink sales and special viewing areas.

Pitch-Side Pools

The “coolest” seats in sports return for the 2021 season! All summer long the Cashman Field sideline will feature eight “pools” staged on-field directly next to the field-of-play. Each pool seats up to four fans. Individual pools are available each match for only $50/pool (plus match tickets) with season ticket members receiving it for half-price.

On-Field Post-Game Party (Subject to Then-Current Covid-19 Protocols)

Keep the fun going after the 90 minutes of the match with fans of all ages being invited onto the grass field for post-game fun. Bring a soccer ball and take shots on goal or simply enjoy the company of friends & family on a professional sports field as Lights FC’s DJ Ocho keeps the music playing.

The match day experience initiatives above are in addition to the following ticket sales initiatives announced last week.

Terrible’s $10 Tickets + $5 Kids Tickets

All summer long these unbelievably low prices are intended to welcome everyone across the valley back to Cashman Field in style.

Papa John’s $44 Family 4-Pack

Four tickets and two large pizzas (not for purchase within stadium) for only $44 -- an amazing deal to cover your family for the whole weekend.

Papa John’s $100 Pizza Party Deal

Perfect for any youth team, office party or large family gathering. Get 20 tickets to a Lights FC game and five (yes, five!) large pizzas to celebrate.

$99/199 Anytime Ticket 10-Packs

Lock in the low prices for the full season now, by purchasing 10 “flex date” tickets for any match through the end of the season in October. Choose between Reserved Seating ($199) and General Admission (only $99).

For all other season ticket and individual match ticket purchases, click here.