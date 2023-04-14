'Less barriers, less costs, more accessible,' new ball hockey rink opens at Lorenzi Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hockey can be a hard game to access, but with the new ball hockey rink at Lorenzi park, that all changes. ​ ​

Now, all you need is a stick and a ball.

Former VGK defenseman, Deryk Engelland, says more kids will have the chance to play the sport he fell in love with. ​

"Not everyone can go out and just buy a whole bunch of hockey gear to try it out," Engelland said. "Out here, you need a ball and a stick and that's it. You come out and at least learn the fundamentals of it to start."

Rob Knesaurek with the NHL says these kinds of rinks are vital in growing the game, especially in communities like Las Vegas where there's not much access to ice rinks. ​

"I think sometimes we get stuck in thinking hockey is only ice hockey," Knesaurek said. "Hockey is all hockey. Many of our ice hockey players started with street, ball hockey. This will absolutely grow the game. Less barriers, less costs, more accessible, you're not worried about the ice melting and all the other things that go along with facilities."

With the NHL playoffs just days away, both Engelland and Knesaurek say this rink is opening at the perfect time.

"The energy here is amazing, it's similar to 6 years ago," Knesaurek said. "It hasn't died off at all. It's nice to see that they have some of their former players out here. Their president's here. Everyone is connected. This is purposeful and meaningful. This is truly the spirit of hockey, getting connected to your community."

"It hasn't changed 6 years in," Engelland said. "They're still doing things like this all around the community, so to be out here and see the kids out here learning hockey today, it's amazing. That's what it's all about."