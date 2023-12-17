Leon Edwards beats Colby Covington via UD in UFC 296 main event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UFC 296, the last pay-per-view of the year, delivered in a boatload of ways.

The main event was not one of them.

Colby Covington versus Leon Edwards had a lot of bad blood, but the fight itself was a dud for fans.

Edwards beat Colby Covington by unanimous decision and retained his welterweight championship, but the fight wasn't as action-packed as anticipated.

It looked like Edwards controlled the pace of the fight from start to finish.

Covington came in as the high-volume striker and was known for his great wrestling, but Edwards kept him on his back foot. He did not allow him to get into any sort of rhythm and was effective on the ground.

Edwards will now finish another year without a loss and has won 13 straight fights.

After the fight, UFC President Dana White shared his comments on the main event.

"When you're 35 years old, or any age, in this sport, and you're like, 'Yeah, I'm going to wait,'" he said. "Waiting is never a good idea in this sport. This sport doesn't wait for anybody. I think he looked slow tonight. He got out and wrestled. Leon looked good. Leon looked fast."

Edwards will now await for his next title contender next year.

As for Covington, he says he wants to fight in early 2024.