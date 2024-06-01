Lee Canyon brings kids together this summer with new Downhill Trailblazers sessions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While it is easy to stay indoors during the hot summer months in Las Vegas, Lee Canyon says think again, not just because it is 30 degrees cooler in the Spring Mountains, but also its new Downhill Trailblazers sessions are designed to teach kids ages 8-14 the basics of mountain biking.

"It's a wonderful emotional, mental and physical outlet that they can express themselves with," Lee Canyon snow and summer activities manager John Lira said.

Lira said these everyday sessions are for everyone, whether you are a beginner or an advanced mountain biker.

"We want this park to be enjoyable for everybody and we want everyone to have a place regardless of experience," Lira said.

The park has 13 miles of trails; however, the Downhill Trailblazers will primarily spend their time on the "green trail" throughout their three-hour session.

"It's our widest trail. It's about 10 feet wide in most places, really mellow switch backs. It's our longest trail ,about three miles long. It's also our most scenic route seeing almost the entirety of the mountain while coming downhill," Lira said.

Lee Canyon provides all of the equipment needed for the sessions that start Monday, June 10. For more information on how to sign up go to Lee Canyon's website.