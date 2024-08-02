LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2024 Paris Olympics have embraced breakdancing this year and so has Las Vegas youths.

"It's amazing," local breakdancer Elle Bazan said. "It means that one day I could actually be there."

Las Vegas youths 'break' into new Olympic sport

BTR Breaking Athletic Arts founder & executive trainer Jason Guerpo has encouraged local youths to embrace the sport throughout his skill acceleration summer camp which is an eight-week breakdancing course for kids ages 5-13.

"We've been taking kids and getting them moving, getting them grooving and teaching them how to move smart," Guerpo said.

I even gave breakdancing my best shot in the video below.

KTNV's Alex Eschelman tries the new Olympic sport of breakdancing

Guerpo teaches them how to move smartly through various exercises including top rocks, footwork, freezes and power moves.

"Being fit and having this practice of movement innovation is a lifestyle," Guerpo said.

It's a lifestyle that some parents say has given their children a confidence boost.

"When he's [Neven McMurray, youth breakdancer] is getting a move the lightbulb turns on," Neven's mother, Jamie McMurray said.

Allcity Youth Breaking League

The group will be at an Olympic watch party on Sat., August 10.