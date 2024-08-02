Watch Now
Las Vegas youths 'break' into new Olympic sport

Breakdancing became an Olympic sport for the first time this year and the local youths are embracing the sport with BTR Breaking Athletic Arts.
Las Vegas youth breakdancing and feeling inspired by the sports' Olympic debut.
KTNV's Alex Eschelman tries the new Olympic sport of breakdancing
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2024 Paris Olympics have embraced breakdancing this year and so has Las Vegas youths.

"It's amazing," local breakdancer Elle Bazan said. "It means that one day I could actually be there."

BTR Breaking Athletic Arts founder & executive trainer Jason Guerpo has encouraged local youths to embrace the sport throughout his skill acceleration summer camp which is an eight-week breakdancing course for kids ages 5-13.

"We've been taking kids and getting them moving, getting them grooving and teaching them how to move smart," Guerpo said.

Guerpo teaches them how to move smartly through various exercises including top rocks, footwork, freezes and power moves.

"Being fit and having this practice of movement innovation is a lifestyle," Guerpo said.

It's a lifestyle that some parents say has given their children a confidence boost.

"When he's [Neven McMurray, youth breakdancer] is getting a move the lightbulb turns on," Neven's mother, Jamie McMurray said.

Allcity Youth Breaking League

The group will be at an Olympic watch party on Sat., August 10.

