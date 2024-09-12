Las Vegas women changing the game in collegiate and professional sports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Las Vegas continues to become a hotbed for sports, UNLV is also at forefront of that change with women leading the way.
Vegas native Rylee Pay graduated from UNLV in 2023 and recently was a part of the first-ever all-female broadcast team for the Red Sox.
While Pay puts the Rebs on the map in Boston, CEO and co-founder of Paragon Gaming Diana Bennett is helping women in sports have success in Las Vegas.
Bennett recently donated $1.5 million to launch the Diana Bennett Career Development Program for Women's Sports. This four-year plan is tailored towards Rebs' female student-athletes to prepare them to become leaders in their fields of work after graduation.
See more on this program by clicking the link here.