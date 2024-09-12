Las Vegas women changing the game in collegiate and professional sports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Las Vegas continues to become a hotbed for sports, UNLV is also at forefront of that change with women leading the way.

Vegas native Rylee Pay graduated from UNLV in 2023 and recently was a part of the first-ever all-female broadcast team for the Red Sox.

Full interview with UNLV grad Rylee Pay on her role with the Red Sox

While Pay puts the Rebs on the map in Boston, CEO and co-founder of Paragon Gaming Diana Bennett is helping women in sports have success in Las Vegas.

Bennett recently donated $1.5 million to launch the Diana Bennett Career Development Program for Women's Sports. This four-year plan is tailored towards Rebs' female student-athletes to prepare them to become leaders in their fields of work after graduation.

Full interview with Diana Bennett on the future of female student-athletes' success

