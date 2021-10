LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lot of eyes are on Desert Pines High School running back Jovantae Barnes. The senior is one of the top recruits in the country.

This week, Las Vegas Weekly is focusing on his future choice for college. Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Dave Courvoisier spoke with Weekly's Ray Brewer.

Watch the interview with the player above.

The new issue of Las Vegas Weekly comes out tomorrow.