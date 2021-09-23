Watch
Sports

Actions

Las Vegas Weekly sports talk: Aces heading into playoffs

items.[0].videoTitle
The Las Vegas Aces are heading into playoffs as the WNBA's No. 2 seed. One of the perks of dominating the regular season is the athletes get more time to rest. Las Vegas Weekly's Mike Grimala explains why this will be so crucial for the team.
Posted at 10:16 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 01:16:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are heading into playoffs as the WNBA's No. 2 seed.

One of the perks of dominating the regular season is the athletes get more time to rest. Las Vegas Weekly's Mike Grimala explains why this will be so crucial for the team.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

The Aces get a double bye for the first two rounds.

Games one and two of the semi-finals take place at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sept. 28 and 30.

The new issue of Las Vegas Weekly comes out on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH