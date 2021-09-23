Las Vegas Weekly sports talk: Aces heading into playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are heading into playoffs as the WNBA's No. 2 seed.

One of the perks of dominating the regular season is the athletes get more time to rest. Las Vegas Weekly's Mike Grimala explains why this will be so crucial for the team.

The Aces get a double bye for the first two rounds.

Games one and two of the semi-finals take place at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sept. 28 and 30.

