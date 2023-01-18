Las Vegas Vipers kick off training camp ahead of 2023 XFL Season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Vipers are kicking off their training camp ahead of the 2023 XFL Season.

This year, the Vipers will be led by NFL Hall-of-Famer and former defensive back for the Las Vegas Raider, Rod Woodson. He told KTNV sports reporter Tina Nguyen that he can't wait to be a part of the sports scene in Las Vegas again.

When asked about the opportunity to coach in the XFL, Woodson said he's excited for himself and his team. "They have a great opportunity to play pro ball, to show their wares and to put a tape together for the 32 other teams in the NFL to see them."

Woodson told KTNV that being the head coach of the Vegas Vipers has been different than he expected. "It is more of like a supervisor and you're kind of overlooking everything. But it's fun when you bring a group together collectively who really don't know each other, especially when you're trying to get them to become a team and build a bond in a short period of time."

As the Vipers prepare to face off against the Arlington Renegades on Feb. 18, Woodson says the early days of training camp have been exciting and energizing ahead of the season opener.

"It's been fun to watch our guys be really willing to open up their arms and to bring new guys in and talk to them," Woodson told KTNV. "Even though it's a competition — everybody is trying to get a spot on the team — they're still willing to share their knowledge with each other and that's what it's all about."

