LAS VEGAS — The College Football Playoff National Championship is coming to Las Vegas for the first time, marking another milestone in the city’s rapid rise as a global sports destination.

Set for Jan. 25, 2027, the game will headline a multi-day celebration designed to extend beyond the stadium and into the community.

WATCH| Taylor Rocha speaks to the executive director of CFP about coming to Las Vegas

Las Vegas to Host College Football Playoff National Championship for First Time in 2027

“Vegas is the sports and entertainment capital of the world, and bringing the national championship here is really a perfect time for us—because you guys have really grown this city into something special," CFP Executive Director Rich Clark said.

The championship will anchor a full week of events, including fan experiences, concerts and a 5K and 10K race — many of them free to the public.

“Locals can come and be a part of the experience,” Clark said. “These things are free, so people can come and enjoy this.”

The event continues Las Vegas’ run of hosting major global sports spectacles, including the Super Bowl and Formula One. Clark said witnessing the Super Bowl firsthand reinforced the city’s readiness.

“It was spectacular… that’s what Vegas does,” he said.

Local leaders say the championship is expected to generate between $500 million and $700 million in economic impact while showcasing the city on a national stage.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for us to showcase what I think the world has begun to learn about us,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

But organizers emphasize the impact goes beyond tourism and revenue.

The CFP Foundation is partnering with the Clark County School District to invest approximately $4 million into K-12 education, with a focus on literacy programs, teacher support and classroom resources.

“We want to leave behind something that’s special and that’s meaningful to Las Vegas,” Clark said. “We’re not just coming here to have a game… we want to be a part of your community.”

Foundation leaders say the initiative includes training for more than 1,000 teachers and targeted support for students who need additional help with reading.

“Without great teachers, we’re not going to have great student achievement,” a CFP Foundation representative said.

Local educators say the investment could have lasting effects.

“Students that love reading… enjoy picking up a book… and celebrate their teachers as well,” Clark County School District Superintendent Jhone Ebert said.

As Las Vegas prepares to host another marquee event, organizers say the goal is simple: deliver an unforgettable experience — and leave a lasting impact.

“We want people to say… we loved having the CFP in Vegas,” Clark said.

The game will air on ABC for the first time, a move CFP leaders say adds even more “gravitas” to the sport’s biggest stage.